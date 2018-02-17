News \

Charlyne Yi Accuses Marilyn Manson of Harassment, Racist Comments

Premiere Of Drafthouse Films'
CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actor and comedian Charlyne Yi has accused Marilyn Manson of harassment and making racist comments. In a series of recent tweets, Yi writes about an instance that occurred while filming the medical dram “House,” which she was a part of for the show’s final season. “On the last season of ‘House,’ [Manson] came on set to visit because he was a huge fan of the show & he harassed just about every woman asking us if we were going to scissor, rhino & called me a China man,” she shared. “I genuinely hope he gets help.” Read her tweets below.

 

Rob Arcand
Tags: Charlyne Yi, Marilyn Manson