Watch Charlotte Gainsbourg Cover Kanye West’s “Runaway” on French TV

Charlotte Gainsbourg recently made an appearance on the long-running French TV show Taratata, where, in addition to her original material, the songwriter performed a cover of Kanye West’s 2010 hit “Runaway.” Where the original finds Kanye and Pusha T rapping over the beat, Gainsbourg whispers the rapped verses. In November, Gainsbourg released her fifth studio album Rest, which featured production from French house producer SebastiAn alongside Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk. Last month, she released a video for album single “I’m A Lie.” Watch her recent “Runaway” performance over on Taratata’s website and revisit our review of her standout album Rest last year.