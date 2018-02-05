Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, Preservation Hall Horns, & RAM – “Ann Ale! (Let’s Go!)”

Krewe du Kanaval, the New Orleans Mardi Gras organization co-founded by Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, now has a lively official theme song. “Ann Ale! (Let’s Go!)” was recorded by Butler and Chassagne with the Preservation Hall Horns and the Haitian rock-and-roots group RAM. The song features lyrics in both Haitian Creole and English, and finds Butler reprising the scratchy megaphone vocals of the Arcade Fire/Preservation Hall Jazz Band second line for David Bowie back in 2016.

Krewe du Kanaval are set to march in New Orleans tomorrow, February 6. The event benefits the local Preservation Hall Foundation and KANPE, the Haitian charity organization co-founded by Chassagne. You can listen below, or donate via the krewe website.