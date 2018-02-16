New Music \
Stream American Pleasure Club’s (FKA Teen Suicide) New Album A Whole Fucking Lifetime of This
American Pleasure Club (formerly known as Teen Suicide) have shared their new album A Whole Fucking Lifetime of This. The album follows their single “Let’s Move to the Desert,” as well as their recent name-your-price release i blew on a dandelion and the whole world disappeared, which premiered with their name change. Their latest release continues their precedent for breaking boundaries, combining emo songwriting with vocal processing and far-reaching, sample-based production. Check it out below.