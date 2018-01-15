Ty Segall Wants Madlib’s Help Making a Hip-Hop Album

In a new interview with Stereogum, Bay Area garage-rock lifer Ty Segall offers a number of surprises, including the fact that he no longer actually resides in the Bay Area. Segall, who is about to release his new album Freedom’s Goblin, discussed his distaste for weed (“I really like CBD. It’s the psychoactive element of weed that doesn’t mesh well with my brain”), his impressions of Steve Albini (a “very sweet person”), and his ideas for future albums.

In addition to an album of piano ballads, Segall said he dreams of making a hip-hop record, but doesn’t have the tools or the know-how. Fortunately, he knows exactly one guy who might be able to help: legendary producer and rapper Madlib. In addition to the Madvillain himself, Segall says he likes “all the classics” when it comes to hip-hop, including Kool Keith, Wu-Tang, and Tribe. But only Madlib gets a special shoutout:

I really wanna make hip-hop music, but I don’t know how to use any of the tools. Electronic, computer skills, I don’t have those for engineering or making beats. I don’t know how to use a sampler well, I don’t know how to use any of these things. So if Madlib happens to read this, hit me up, dude.

Considering Segall’s prolific output, he might be well-suited for the mixtape-heavy West Coast hip-hop scene. We wish him the best of luck in tracking down Madlib for a collaboration.