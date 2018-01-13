The Radio Dept. – “Your True Name”

The Radio Dept. have remained fairly consistent in their output these last few years, releasing their politically-leaning fourth LP Running Out of Love in 2016, followed by an EP of remixes and alternate tracks from the album last year called Teach Me To Forget. Now, the Swedish dream-pop band have shared a new song called “Your True Name.” The first release from their new imprint Just So!, the track marks a departure from the band’s recent synth-heavy efforts for interlocking guitars reminiscent of early singles like “Where Damage Isn’t Already Done.” Listen below.