The Men – “Rose on Top of the World”

New York noise-rock outfit The Men have released another new song from their upcoming album Drift, “Rose on Top of the World.”

Earlier this month, The Men released “Maybe I’m Crazy,” an industrial, post-punk influenced track that seemed to suggest a new sound for the band. “Rose on Top of the World,” however, is a return to the folk rock sounds the band has explored on recent releases. Drift is out on March 2 via Sacred Bones. Listen to “Rose on Top of the World” below.