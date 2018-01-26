Suede Announce 25th Anniversary Box Set of Self-Titled Debut

Suede is releasing a massive box set of their smash hit self-titled debut to celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary. Complete with 4 CDs and a DVD, the Suede 25th Anniversary Silver Edition features the original Suede album along with B-sides, demos, monitor mixes, BBC radio sessions, and a live show from The Leadmill in Sheffield from February 1993. The DVD will include some of the Britpop icons’ BBC appearances as well as an hour-long video of lead singer Brett Anderson and former guitarist Bernard Butler discussing the album. The box set is due out March 30. Anderson’s memoir, Coal Black Mornings will hit stores March 1.

Suede 25th anniversary box set tracklist:

Disc 1 (Suede):

1. “So Young”

2. “Animal Nitrate”

3. “She’s Not Dead”

4. “Moving”

5. “Pantomime Horse”

6. “The Drowners”

7. “Sleeping Pills”

8. “Breakdown”

9. “Metal Mickey”

10. “Animal Lover”

11. “The Next Life”

Disc 2 (B-Sides):

1. “My Insatiable One”

2. “To The Birds”

3. “He’s Dead”

4. “Where The Pigs Don’t Fly”

5. “Painted People”

6. “The Big Time”

7. “High Rising”

8. “Dolly”

9. “My Insatiable One (Piano Version)”

10. “Brass In Pocket”

Disc 3 (Demos, Monitor Mixes, & BBC Radio 1 Session):

1. “The Drowners” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)

2. “He’s Dead” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)

3. “Moving” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)

4. “To The Birds” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)

5. “Metal Mickey” (Island Demos, January 1992)

6. “Pantomime Horse” (Island Demos, January 1992)

7. “High Wire (My Insatiable One)” (Island Demos, January 1992)

8. “The Drowners” (Island Demos, January 1992)

9. “To The Birds” (Island Demos, January 1992)

10. “Sleeping Pills” (East West Demo, March 1992)

11. “The Drowners” (Single Monitor Mixes, March 1992

12. “To The Birds” (Single Monitor Mixes, March 1992

13. “My Insatiable One” (Single Monitor Mixes, March 1992

14. “Metal Mickey” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)

15. “The Drowners” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)

16. “Sleeping Pills” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)

17. “Moving” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)

18. “Diesel” (Instrumental Studio Outtake)

19. “Stars On 45″ (Rehearsal Room Recording)

20. “Sleeping Pills (Strings)”

Disc 4 (Live At The Leadmill, February 1993):

1. “Metal Mickey”

2. “Moving”

3. “My Insatiable One”

4. “Animal Nitrate”

5. “Pantomime Horse”

6. “The Drowners”

7. “Painted People”

8. “So Young”

9. “Animal Lover”

10. “Sleeping Pills”

11. “To The Birds”

DVD:

1. “The Drowner” (The Late Show, 5/7/92)

2. “Metal Mickey” (Top Of The Pops, 9/24/92)

3. “So Young” (Top Of The Pops, 5/27/93)

4. “So Young” (Later… With Jools Holland, 6/4/93)

5. “The Next Life” (Later… With Jools Holland, 6/4/93)

6. “My Insatiable One” (Later… With Jools Holland, 6/4/93)