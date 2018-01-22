Spoon recently sat with The Strombo Show’s George Stroumboulopoulos to perform two of their own tracks (Hot Thoughts’ “Can I Sit Next To You” and Gimme Fiction’s “I Summon You”) and a cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away,” off his final studio album Blackstar. The band also sat for an interview where they discussed the role musicians play in the era of Trump (“It’s special times”), the band’s hopes for their legacy, Bowie’s Blackstar album, and the records they most admire, with Britt Daniels confessing to buying dozens of Prince CD-RS off eBay in the wake of the artist’s passing. Watch the performances and interview below.