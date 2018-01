Sigur Rós have released “Match” and “End,” two tracks featured in the latest season of the Netflix hit Black Mirror. Co-written by Alex Somers, a visual artist and musician who has worked frequently with the Icelandic outfit, the songs are featured in the episode “Hang the DJ.” Listen to both tracks below, and find the full Black Mirror soundtrack Black Mirror: Hang the DJ on digital outlets.

