Watch Open Mike Eagle’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert

CREDIT: NPR

Open Mike Eagle recently made a stop at NPR’s Washington D.C. headquarters to perform two tracks off his 2017 album Brick Body Kids Still Daydream for a Tiny Desk Concert set. While the performance didn’t include “95 Radios”—one of Spins’s favorite rap songs of 2017—the L.A.-based artist played “(How Could Anybody) Feel at Home” and “Daydreaming in the Projects,” plus “Very Much Money” from his 2014 album Dark Comedy. Watch the performance below.

Drew Salisbury
