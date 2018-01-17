Mouse on Mars — “Dimensional People Part III” ft. Bon Iver

German duo Mouse on Mars have teamed up with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on “Dimensional People Part III,” the lead single off Mouse on Mars’ upcoming LP Dimensional People. Set to feature collaborations with Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National, Spank Rock, Amanda Blank, and Zach Condon of Beirut, the footwork-inspired album drops on April 13. “Dimensional People Part III” is Justin Vernon’s first feature since Francis and the Lights’ “Friends” back in 2016. Hear the full track below.