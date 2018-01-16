Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Announce Birth of Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed a third child and second daughter into their family, according to a statement posted on the reality star’s website on Tuesday morning:

January 15, 2018

12:47am

7lbs 6oz

Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North [4] and Saint [2] are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.

Love,

Kim Kardashian West

The couple has yet to announce the new baby’s name.

Kardashian used a surrogate to avoid complications due to placenta accrete, a life-threatening condition that made her two previous pregnancies difficult.