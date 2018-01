Jay Som – “O.K., Meet Me Underwater”

Earlier this month, Jay Som announced the release of a 7″ single featuring two songs left over from 2017’s critically-adored Everybody Works. The A-side, Pirouette,” an upbeat rock number with a great breakdown that rides on dreamy guitar arpeggios, has already been available to stream. With the single’s official release Friday, the B-side, “O.K., Meet Me Underwater,” is now out too. The track features a similarly beautiful, but more characteristically laid-back groove, and works as a great compliment to “Pirouette.”

Listen to “O.K., Meet Me Underwater” below.