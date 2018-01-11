Jay Som – “Pirouette”

Jay Som (a.k.a. Melina Duterte) has released a new song, “Pirouette,” a jaunty leftover from the recording sessions of her standout 2017 album Everybody Works. “Pirouette” is the A-side of an upcoming 7″ single, due out January 26 and backed with another leftover track titled “O.K., Meet Me Underwater.” In a statement, Duterte said:

Both of these tracks were made during the spring of 2016 – the first demo stages for Everybody Works. They were fun to write and record but felt out of place on the track list during the finalization of the album. These tracks remain close to my heart and I’m really grateful they’re finally out in the world.

Brighten your day and listen below. Jay Som’s upcoming tour dates are available via her website.