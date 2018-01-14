Watch Halsey Perform “Bad at Love” & “Him & I” on SNL

For the first Saturday Night Live of 2018, alt-pop star Halsey served as musical guest, performing her two most recent hit singles on the Sam Rockwell-hosted episode.

First, the singer-songwriter performed her scorching ballad “Bad at Love,” with a drummer and keyboardist as accompaniment. She wore a yellow fur coat with a gold-colored two-piece underneath, and cavorted with two pairs of backup dancers onstage for the soulful performance — two males and two females.

Later in the show, she returned for “Him & I,” bringing her collaborator and IRL special someone G-Eazy along for the performance. The two began with G-Eazy kissing Halsey’s neck behind a fake rainy window, then performed in front of a large string section, both wearing all black.

Both “Bad at Love” and “Him & I” are currently residing in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 — the latter at No. 17, and the former hitting a new peak this week of No. 6.

Watch both performances here.

