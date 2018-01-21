Hear Halsey Deliver a Powerful Speech About Sexual Abuse, Rape at New York Women’s March

Yesterday at the 2018 Women’s March in New York City, Halsey took the stage to read a powerful poem about her personal experience with multiple instances of sexual assault and rape. The singer-songwriter delivered the poem titled “A Story Like Mine” in lieu of a traditional speech.

“I don’t really know how to do a speech unless it rhymes,” she said. “So I’m gonna do a little poem for you guys.”

In the poem, Halsey describes an experience of childhood sexual assault in 2002 (when the singer would’ve been 8 years old), being forced into sex by a boyfriend in 2012, and being assaulted by a “man that I trust” in 2017. She shares how after being forced into sex, she had to perform through a miscarriage and how being a public figure hasn’t helped protect her (or others) from abuse. She also describes joining a friend in a trip to Planned Parenthood in 2009 after her friend was raped. Watch the speech below and read a full transcript of the poem here.