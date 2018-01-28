Grammys 2018: The National Win Best Alternative Music Album

The National took home the Best Alternative Music Album Grammy, beating out Arcade Fire, Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, and Father John Misty. Sleep Well Beast, the band’s first album in four years, earned the Dessner twins and co. their very first Grammy.

The National was also up for the Best Recording Packaging, but lost to Father John Misty’s Pure Comedy. Something tells me they’re not losing any sleep over that loss, though.

The Best Alternative Album presentation wasn’t aired on the big show, but the band shot a casual acceptance video shot in what looks like a recording studio. They made sure to include a gracious nod to “everybody else who made good records this year” amid some mysterious knocking occurring off camera.

Thank you Recording Academy!!! pic.twitter.com/u2ePpqbNeM — The National (@TheNational) January 28, 2018

Bassist Scott Devendorf broke out the formal wear and showed up to rep the band and collect the award.