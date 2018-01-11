Arctic Monkeys Headlining Firefly Festival for First Show in 3 Years

Arctic Monkeys will headline Firefly Festival alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and the Killers in June. The Delaware festival is thus far the band’s first official tour date since 2014. A since-deleted video posted on Reddit that supposedly came from the band’s Instagram account led fans to guess Arctic Monkeys would be appearing at several other festivals this year, including Mad Cool in Madrid, Best Kept Secret in the Netherlands, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona. However, according to NME, the video “did not come from official sources.” In any case, the band is expected to announce more dates soon. Arctic Monkeys are also working on their follow up to 2013’s AM, which will be released some time in 2018. “If it isn’t, we’ve got problems,” bassist Nick O’Malley told For The Ride back in September. Check out the full Firefly lineup below:

