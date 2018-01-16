Eels Share Teaser for New Music

Mark Oliver Everett appears to be gearing up to release some new music in 2018, as he’s shared a teaser for an upcoming Eels project titled The Deconstruction. The short video shows a montage of some of Everett’s past work before ending on what may or may not be some sort of album artwork and an April 6 release date. If The Deconstruction turns out to be a full LP it would be Eels’s first album since 2014’s The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett. Check out the teaser below.