Carseat Headrest Announce New Rerecorded Version of Twin Fantasy, Share “Nervous Young Inhumans”

Indie rock wunderkind Will Toledo aka Car Seat Headrest got his start as an insanely prolific DIY artist, recording almost a dozen albums and releasing them himself to Bandcamp before getting signed to Matador in 2015. Today, he announced a new version of Twin Fantasy, originally released in 2011 when he was 19 years old, which he has reworked and re-recorded from the ground up. To mark the announcement, he’s released the new version of “Nervous Young Inhumans,” along with a slick accompanying music video. (Toledo foreshadowed the project with a rerecorded version of Twin Fantasy’s “Beach Life-in-Death” last month.) “Nervous Young Inhumans” is a tight and punchy pop song, and the reworking ranks among the most immediate recordings he’s released so far.

Twin Fantasy arrives February 16th via Matador. Watch the video below.