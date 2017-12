Following the release of “War Is Coming (If You Want It)” earlier this year, which frontman Will Toledo called “a song about not murdering people,” Car Seat Headrest premiered a new track Wednesday—a 13-minute song called “Beach Life in Death.” The epic, three-part track is a rerecording of a 2011 version of the song, previously only available on the Bandcamp-released Twin Fantasy.

Listen to the new version of “Beach Life in Death” below.