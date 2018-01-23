Watch Anohni Pay Tribute to Dolores O’Riordan With “No Need to Argue” Cover

Anohni is the latest artist to pay tribute to the late Dolores O’Riordan, uploading a video of her singing some of the Cranberries’ “No Need to Argue” to her Instagram Monday night. The title track from the band’s 1994 album is a perfect match for Anohni, who does the song’s beautiful, mournful lyrics and melody justice even in a brief, a cappella clip. Hopefully she’ll record or perform a full version of the song in the future. Listen to it below.

