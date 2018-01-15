News \
Liz Phair, Questlove, James Corden, and More Pay Tribute to Dolores O’Riordan
Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of the Cranberries, passed away earlier today in London at the age of 46. Her death came as a surprise, as the singer was actively performing with the band D.A.R.K., and was in London for a “short recording session,” per her publicist.
Following the announcement of her death, Irish President Michael D. Higgins wrote a tribute to O’Riordan, who was born in Limerick, Ireland:
It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and songwriter. Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally. I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes. To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.
In addition, celebrities, including Liz Phair, James Corden, and Questlove took to social media to express their admiration for the late Irish singer: