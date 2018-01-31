Brooklyn post-punk trio A Place to Bury Strangers have announced their forthcoming fifth full-length, Pinned. They’ve also released the taut, driving opener “Never Coming Back,” which overpowers the minimalist attack of a Suicide song with noisy steel-and-chalk scrapes and simmering howls of feedback. The ghostly psychological horror of the accompanying music video is a perfect tonal fit.

The new project also comes with a lineup change: Drummer Lia Simone Braswell joins singer and guitarist Oliver Ackerman and bassist Dion Lunadon. (Prior drummer Robi Gonzalez is now playing with the instrumental post-rock band This Will Destroy You.) Pinned is out April 13 from Dead Oceans. A Place to Bury Strangers’ previous album was 2015’s Transfixiation.

Watch the ominous video for “Never Coming Back” and see the album artwork and track list below.

A Place to Bury Strangers, Pinned track list:

1. “Never Coming Back”

2. “Execution”

3. There’s Only One of Us”

4. “Situations Changes”

5. “Too Tough to Kill”

6. “Frustrated Operator”

7. “Look Me in the Eye”

8. “Was It Electric”

9. “I Know I’ve Done Bad Things”

10. “Act Your Age”

11. “Attitude”

12. “Keep Moving On”