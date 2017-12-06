New Music \
Twin Peaks – “In the Meadow” & “We Will Not Make It (Not Without You)”
Chicago garage-rock band Twin Peaks have released two new tunes, “In the Meadow” and “We Will Not Make It (Not Without You).” The songs close out the band’s Sweet ’17 Singles series, a monthly drip of 7-inch records—including “With You” and “Just Because“—that will be compiled as a limited 12-inch release out February 9. The band also announced 2018 tour dates, including shows with Portugal. the Man, PUP, and The Districts. Listen to the songs and check those dates below.
Twin Peaks 2018 Tour:
12-29 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
12-30 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
12-31 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
01-13 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
02-09 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
02-10 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
02-11 Madison, WI – Overture Hall
02-13 Iowa City, IA – IMU Main Ballroom
02-14 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note
02-15 West Lafayette, IN – Purdue University at The Anvil
02-17 Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace
02-18 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
02-20 Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot
02-21 Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS
02-22 Providence, RI – The Strand
02-23 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
02-24 Washington, DC – The Anthem
03-03 Los Angeles, CA – Air & Style Los Angeles
03-16 Davenport, IA – The Village Theatre
03-17 Lincoln, NE – Vega
03-18 Sioux Falls, SD – Icon Lounge
03-20 Bozeman, MT – The Rialto
03-24 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03-26 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
03-28 St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room
03-29 Memphis, TN – Growlers
03-30 Nashville, TN – The Basement East
03-31 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
04-02 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
04-03 Richmond, VA – Capital Ale House
04-04 Morgantown, WV – 123 Pleasant Street
04-06 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
04-09 Lansing, MI – The Loft
04-19 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre
04-20 Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
04-21 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom