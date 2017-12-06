Chicago garage-rock band Twin Peaks have released two new tunes, “In the Meadow” and “We Will Not Make It (Not Without You).” The songs close out the band’s Sweet ’17 Singles series, a monthly drip of 7-inch records—including “With You” and “Just Because“—that will be compiled as a limited 12-inch release out February 9. The band also announced 2018 tour dates, including shows with Portugal. the Man, PUP, and The Districts. Listen to the songs and check those dates below.

Twin Peaks 2018 Tour:

12-29 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12-30 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12-31 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

01-13 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

02-09 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

02-10 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

02-11 Madison, WI – Overture Hall

02-13 Iowa City, IA – IMU Main Ballroom

02-14 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

02-15 West Lafayette, IN – Purdue University at The Anvil

02-17 Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace

02-18 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

02-20 Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot

02-21 Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS

02-22 Providence, RI – The Strand

02-23 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

02-24 Washington, DC – The Anthem

03-03 Los Angeles, CA – Air & Style Los Angeles

03-16 Davenport, IA – The Village Theatre

03-17 Lincoln, NE – Vega

03-18 Sioux Falls, SD – Icon Lounge

03-20 Bozeman, MT – The Rialto

03-24 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03-26 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

03-28 St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room

03-29 Memphis, TN – Growlers

03-30 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

03-31 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

04-02 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

04-03 Richmond, VA – Capital Ale House

04-04 Morgantown, WV – 123 Pleasant Street

04-06 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

04-09 Lansing, MI – The Loft

04-19 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

04-20 Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

04-21 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom