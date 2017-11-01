Twin Peaks – “With You” & “Just Because”

Chicago garage-rock band Twin Peaks—don’t click that tag page unless you’re ready for some David Lynch spoilers—have released the latest tracks from their Sweet ’17 Singles series, which has them releasing two new songs per month through the second half of 2017. “With You” and “Just Because” explore the lighter side of feeling romantically underwhelmed, with laid-back guitars and lyrics like, “Being with you, I might as well just be alone.”

Also today, Twin Peaks announced some February 2018 tour dates opening for unlikely No. 1 pop song holders Portugal. the Man. See those dates in the tweet below.