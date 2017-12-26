While you were eating pie or watching Monday Night Football after Christmas dinner last night, Swae Lee gave the world a new song for the season, which he posted as a minute-long video on the Rae Sremmurd Twitter account. “I didn’t have you under my tree this Christmas / But I had you all over my wish list,” he sings over melancholy piano, sounding a bit like “Blue Christmas” updated for 2017. It’s been a while since a new tune from a pop artist has entered the informal Christmas canon, and Swae’s sketch is good enough to be the next one. Maybe we’ll hear a full studio version for next December? Watch the video below.

I wrote this Christmas carol imma be outside peoples houses singing this shit Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/NoXPQP9WVr — Black Beatles (@RaeSremmurd) December 26, 2017