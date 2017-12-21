Stormzy Grants Fan’s Twitter Request to Perform at His Dad’s Funeral

Given this year’s deluge of bad news — including the constant revelations that artists we might have previously respected and felt connected to turn out to be monsters — even the smallest bit of good news or a heartwarming anecdote about a musician can start to feel like a godsend. As Uproxx reported today, Stormzy was responsible for the latter recently. A fan tweeted at Stormzy, asking if he’d perform at his father’s funeral, explaining that he and his dad had shared a love of the Stormzy track “Blinded By Your Grace,” and it would make the perfect song for the funeral.

Now, people tweet all sorts of things at artists all day long. And a lot of them mostly ignore it, which is very justifiable because fans tweet a lot of crazy shit at artists. On some level, asking an artist to perform at your dad’s funeral, though raw and earnest and a “heart in the right place” kind of gesture, is also pretty crazy. It would be easy to expect Stormzy to ignore such a request, but instead he responded:

Follow me so I can dm ya — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) December 16, 2017



This all actually came to fruition. Another attendee of the funeral posted a photo on the day of, while also saying “Massive respect for @Stormzy1 for honouring this…God Bless You.”

Massive respect for @Stormzy1 for honouring this…God Bless You 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ad3w2Bsawh — Deji (@AkdotIk) December 21, 2017

Here’s some quick footage of Stormzy’s performance:

What an amazing gesture by stormzy @Stormzy1 to take time out to perform at @GodsSonNB7 ‘s dads funeral! What a send off! RIP 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/9gb5pEZxeQ — Lamin Sankoh (@Lams1992) December 21, 2017

So, as the disaster that is 2017 comes to a close, here’s your holiday reminder that there is still goodness and warmth and selflessness inside some citizens of the world, at least.

