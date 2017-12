Top Dawg Entertainment’s soul prospect SiR has released a video for the song “Something Foreign.” Frequent TDE collaborator Jack Begert directs. The clip features SiR, lit by street lights and smoke, singing about the “beauty on the darker side of heaven’s view.” Schoolboy Q contributes a guest verse. “1/19/18″ flashes at the end, perhaps teasing the Inglewood singer’s debut TDE album. Watch below.