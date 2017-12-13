Sia returned to Ellen on Wednesday to perform “Snowman” from her recently released album Everyday Is Christmas. Per usual, the singer brought dancer Maddie Ziegler, the recurring star in Sia videos and performances, for a rendition set inside a box covered in gift wrap. Ziegler and her backup dancers’ over-cheery choreography and cartoonish costumes contrast the brooding song, in which Sia, sporting red-and-green bangs, serenades a snowman dreading the end of winter, or to be more precise, death. The result is eery. These two last collaborated in the music video for “Rainbow” from the soundtrack for My Little Pony: The Movie. Watch the performance below.