Here’s a story about a time Run the Jewels thought they were about to play Madison Square Garden, but nobody showed up, and then meteors started landing, huge tarantulas crawled New York City, and a UFO parked above the Empire State Building. It’s the video for RTJ3 banger “Call Ticketron” and it ends exactly the way you’d expect. Run the Jewels have played MSG, by the way; they opened for Jack White there in 2015. Watch “Call Ticketron” below.