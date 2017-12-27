Rihanna’s Cousin Shot to Death Hours After They Celebrated Christmas Together

Rihanna is speaking out against gun violence after her 21-year-old cousin was shot to death on December 26 in Barbados. The “Diamonds” singer simply referred to the man Sky News identified as Tavon Kaiser Alleyne as “cousin” in her Instagram tribute.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!” Rihanna wrote in the Instagram caption. “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” She punctuated the sentiment with “#EndGunViolence.”

Alleyne was reportedly approached by a man who shot him multiple times at around 7 pm while walking in his neighborhood on Tuesday.

The man fled the scene and Alleyne was reportedly rushed to the hospital where he died. The shooter is currently unidentified and the Royal Barbados Police Force are encouraging anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation to come forward.