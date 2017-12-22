News \
Watch Rihanna Perform “Lemon” For the First Time
As Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith promised one day prior, Rihanna showed up to deliver a rare 2017 performance at TDE’s holiday concert on Thursday in Los Angeles. The Anti singer ran through her big 2018 features: DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” N.E.R.D’s “Lemon,” and of course,” Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY.” The event marked the first time Rihanna performed her “Lemon” verse (she didn’t appear for Pharrell Williams’ performance on The Voice) as well as her first time doing “LOYALTY.” with Kendrick. Watch the footage below.