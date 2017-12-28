Post Malone’s “rockstar” Originally Featured T-Pain and Joey Bada$$

A version of Post Malone’s inescapable hit “rockstar” featuring Joey Bada$$ and T-Pain leaked this week. According to Bada$$ and T-Pain, the track isn’t a remix, but the original version of the single.

“That’s the original,” T-Pain wrote on Twitter. “They took me off. And put 21 on. Me and Joey had it first.” Bada$$ echoed this in a tweet in which he claims to have helped pen the song. “This is facts,” he wrote. “I actually co-wrote the song w post 🙂 quietly got my first #1 off that.”

Ultimately, the version of “rockstar” with 21 Savage topped the Hot 100, assisted by a YouTube version of the song that looped the chorus and cut out 21’s feature, so it’s unclear whether the guest selection made much of a difference. You can listen to the alternate version below.