Mija – “Bad For U” ft. Kelli Schaefer

LA producer Mija has shared the song and video for her latest single “Bad For U” featuring art-pop vocalist Kelli Schaefer. Taken from her forthcoming debut EP, How To Measure The Distance Between Lovers, the track trades the sugary bombast of festival hits “Better” or “Secrets” for something woozy and downtempo that splits the difference between Björk and ODESZA. “This EP is a collection of songs that I’ve written to my past/present/future lovers, and flows chronologically through a timeline,” Mija shared with Noisey. “I wrote them so I could find myself, finish this chapter of my life, and set the rest on fire.” Check out the song and video below.