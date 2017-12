Another year, another outrageous Art Basel in Miami this weekend. Friday night, Lil Wayne performed at the Bootsy Bellows pop-up show as part of the festival and at one point, the New Orleans native brought out Drake to perform “Energy,” as Pitchfork points out. Drake stayed on-stage while Wayne did “No Worries.” Watch footage of the performance below.

#DrizzyAndWeezy #champagnepapi #6GOD #Drake #Tunechi #Weezy #Legends A post shared by Jennifer Cunningham (@jenjendrake86) on Dec 9, 2017 at 2:18pm PST