Watch Lana Del Rey’s Behind-the-Scenes Clips From the Making of Lust for Life

Lana Del Rey has posted a series of behind-the-scenes video clips from the making of her album Lust for Life, including video of a demo session for “Change.” Another segment reveals a studio trick used on “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems,” her duet with Stevie Nicks. “For ‘beautiful people beautiful problems’ I stacked up my 6 chorus vocals through thin white paper to give it a muted quality,” Del Rey captioned the video, in which she sings through copy paper. “I like to play with distance and buffers around the mic for every song depending on what the mood is.”

The clips appear to have been shot in Del Rey’s studio (as described in a Pitchfork interview earlier this year, she prefers to record vocals while seated in a leather chair). “Posting this record’s writing sessions Incase I lose my phone again,” she wrote in another caption, apparently explaining why the Instagram clips were filmed off the broken screen of another device. Watch all the video segments below. [Stereogum]

