Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album Golden Hour

Kacey Musgraves announced her fourth album, Golden Hour, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. The record is set to be released sometime early in 2018. Musgraves described the album as “trippy,” saying it was inspired by the likes of Neil Young, The Bee Gees, and Sade. A conversation about reincarnation with Sheryl Crow, who let Musgraves use her recording studio, also helped “set the tone,” the singer told EW. Golden Hour is Mugrave’s first album since 2016’s A Very Casey Christmas, and first non-holiday themed offering since 2015’s Pageant Material.