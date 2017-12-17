John Darnielle’s Wolf in White Van To Be Adapted To Film As Part of Sundance’s Screenwriters Lab

John Darnielle novel’s Wolf in the White Van will be adapted into a film as part of Sundance’s Screenwriters Lab program. The adaptation will be directed by Andrew Bruntel and workshopped by a team of established writers through the program, as Deadline points out. Originally written in 2014, Wolf in the White Van was included on the longlist for the National Book Award for Fiction and the book and was a Finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for First Fiction, as well as a New York Times bestseller. The Mountain Goats songwriter’s most recent novel Universal Harvester was released earlier this year.