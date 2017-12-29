Joey Bada$$ – “Gazzliona” ft. Kirk Knight

Fresh off taking credit for co-writing Post Malone’s song “Rockstar,” Joey Bada$$ has shared an unreleased track from 2013 with Pro Era comrade Kirk Knight. “Gazzliona” finds an 18-year-old Bada$$ sounding like Method Man, spitting his verse from Pro Era’s 2013 cypher. The drop is something like a nostalgic victory lap for the Brooklyn rapper and actor, who this year released his most mature album to date, kept Mr. Robot interesting, and joined the fashion ranks as Pony brand’s creative director. In a tweet, Bada$$ told fans to “expect more spontaneity in 2018.” Check out the track below.