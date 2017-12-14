Jeezy – “American Dream” ft. J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar

Following the track list release from Jeezy’s forthcoming album Pressure, the Atlanta rapper dropped “American Dream,” a collaboration featuring Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

A brief preview of the track surfaced on social media on Monday night teasing J. Cole and Lamar’s contributions. Pressure drops on December 15 and features Kodak Black, Rick Ross, Diddy and/or Puff Daddy, 2 Chainz, among others. Listen to “American Dream” below.