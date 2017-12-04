Watch Good Charlotte Cover “Awful Things” at Lil Peep’s Memorial Service

The late emo rapper Lil Peep was never shy about his pop-punk influences, chief among which were mid-aughts teen angst heroes Good Charlotte.

Good charlotte my biggest influence — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) June 3, 2017

Before his death last month, Peep had expressed interest in collaborating with the group via Twitter. At a memorial service held for the rapper in his hometown of Long Beach, New York this weekend, the band made good on his request by covering his hit single “Awful Things.” Watch Good Charlotte’s cover below.

Frequent collaborator and Goth Boi Clique producer Nedarb reiterated how much the performance would have meant to Peep in a tweet after the service.

do y’all realize peep would be shitting his fucking pants to know good charlotte would be performing one of his songs at his own memorial holy fuck — nedarb (@NEDARBNAGROM) December 2, 2017

In response, Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden wrote about the impact of Lil Peep’s music, calling himself a “forever fan.”