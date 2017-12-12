Frank Ocean Now Has a Grand Theft Auto Radio Station

The latest update to Grand Theft Auto Online features a new in-game radio station sponsored by well-known car fanatic Frank Ocean. blonded Los Santos 97.8, modeled after Ocean’s popular Beats 1 show blonded RADIO, features his own music as well as curated playlist picks. According to Pitchfork, the station’s playlist includes songs by Jay-Z, Future, Panda Bear, Lil Uzi Vert, (Sandy) Alex G, Migos, Burial, Aphex Twin, Curtis Mayfield, Marvin Gaye, and others.

Ocean first teased the new station by posting a game screenshot on his Tumblr, where he also recently teased a possible new album. blonded Los Santos 97.8 is available in Grand Theft Auto’s “Doomsday Heist” update, released today (December 12). For the past few years, Flying Lotus has had a similar in-game radio station, FlyLo FM, which features an original track by Tyler, the Creator. Watch a trailer for the new GTA update (no Frank Ocean included) below.