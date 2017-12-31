News \
Earl Sweatshirt Says He’s Got New Music Coming in 2018
Earl Sweatshirt has hinted that he’ll be releasing new music in 2018. Earlier today on Twitter, the rapper wrote “new chunes 2018, don’t think i wasn’t at work.” Earl released I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside in 2015, which has since been followed by features like his Adult Swim Single “Balance” with Knxwledge and “Really Doe,” from Danny Brown’s Atrocity Exhibition. Read his statement below.
new chunes 2018, don’t think i wasn’t at work
— thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) December 31, 2017