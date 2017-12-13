Björk Releases Two New Versions of “Blissing Me,” Including a serpentwithfeet Remix

Björk has released two alternate versions of her Utopia single “Blissing Me.” The first is a total reimagining of the song featuring serpentwithfeet. The singer duets with Björk, interpolating his own lyrics, lush backing vocals, stomping backbeat, and organ licks. The B-side strips away Arca’s electronics and all additional instrumentation from the album track, leaving only Björk’s vocals and the elaborate harp part exposed. Listen to both tracks below, and read our review of Utopia here.