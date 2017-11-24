Stream Wilco’s Being There Reissue Bonus Disc

Back in October, alt-rock vets Wilco announced reissues of their 1995 debut album Being There and 1996 follow-up A.M., which were slated to include never-before-released tracks and live recordings. Today, the bonus disc from the Being There multi-disc reissue is streaming exclusively on NPR. It features alternate takes of “Outtasite (Outta Mind)” and “Why Would You Wanna Live,” plus unreleased tracks and early rough takes of tracks like “Dynamite My Soul.” The A.M. and Being There reissues will be available on December 1; pre-order both here.