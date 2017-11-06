News \
St. Vincent Extends “Fear the Future” Tour Through March 2018
St. Vincent has announced 12 additional dates on her ongoing Fear the Future tour, supporting her new album MASSEDUCTION. The trek now runs into the first week of March 2018, with added shows throughout the South and in Texas, plus one in Cincinnati. The tour, St. Vincent’s first in about two years, kicked off last month in London.
Tickets to the new shows go on sale tomorrow (November 7) at 10 a.m. See all the upcoming U.S. dates below and find a fan presale password below.
12 new tour dates…Fan pre-sale 2moro 10am (local), pw “suspendedinair” https://t.co/zSoxkmKVfY 📷: Simon Genillier Roelsgaard pic.twitter.com/o7oQO7v1vB
— St. Vincent (@st_vincent) November 6, 2017
St. Vincent 2017-2018 tour dates
November 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
November 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
November 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
November 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
November 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
November 20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
November 21 – Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center
November 22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
November 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
November 25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
November 27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
November 30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
December 1 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
December 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
December 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
December 16-17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival
January 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
January 10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
January 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre*
January 12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
January 13 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center
January 15 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
January 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
January 20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
January 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
January 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
January 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
January 27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory
February 15 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium*
February 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle*
February 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City*
February 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre*
February 22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live*
February 24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory*
February 26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*
March 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore*
March 2 – Richmond, VA @ The National*
March 3 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa*
March 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome*
* Indicates newly announced dates