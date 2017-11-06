St. Vincent Extends “Fear the Future” Tour Through March 2018

St. Vincent has announced 12 additional dates on her ongoing Fear the Future tour, supporting her new album MASSEDUCTION. The trek now runs into the first week of March 2018, with added shows throughout the South and in Texas, plus one in Cincinnati. The tour, St. Vincent’s first in about two years, kicked off last month in London.

Tickets to the new shows go on sale tomorrow (November 7) at 10 a.m. See all the upcoming U.S. dates below and find a fan presale password below.

12 new tour dates…Fan pre-sale 2moro 10am (local), pw “suspendedinair” https://t.co/zSoxkmKVfY 📷: Simon Genillier Roelsgaard pic.twitter.com/o7oQO7v1vB — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) November 6, 2017

St. Vincent 2017-2018 tour dates

November 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

November 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

November 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

November 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

November 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

November 20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

November 21 – Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center

November 22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

November 25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

November 27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

November 30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

December 1 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

December 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

December 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

December 16-17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival

January 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

January 10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

January 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre*

January 12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

January 13 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center

January 15 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

January 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

January 20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

January 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

January 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

January 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

January 27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

February 15 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium*

February 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle*

February 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City*

February 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre*

February 22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live*

February 24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory*

February 26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

March 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore*

March 2 – Richmond, VA @ The National*

March 3 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa*

March 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome*

* Indicates newly announced dates