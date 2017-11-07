Sia Shares Nude Photo to Undermine Paparazzi

Famously photo-shy Sia has posted a nude shot on social media, an apparent attempt to preempt a paparazzi company’s sales. “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free,” the singer wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “Everyday is Christmas!” she added, winking to the title of her upcoming album of original Christmas music (out November 17).

The blurry photo shows a blonde woman with her back turned, standing beside some deck furniture. Honestly, it could be plenty of people’s butt, but perhaps Sia recognized a recent sunbathing session.

Sia is not the first pop star to release a revealing shot in order to deflate its tabloid value, though posting a nude does go a bit farther than, say, Taylor Swift’s big belly button reveal. See Sia’s slightly NSFW post below.