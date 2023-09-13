Sia’s ‘Gimme Love’ Introduces New Album, ‘Reasonable Woman’

Sia is back. This morning (Sept. 13), she shared “Gimme Love,” her first new music in two years. The triumphant, feel-good track precedes Reasonable Woman, Sia’s first solo pop album since 2016’s This Is Acting, which will be released next spring by Atlantic Records. Pre-orders for the project are available now and include a limited, 500-copy tangerine vinyl edition.

Since the Grammy-nominated This Is Acting, which scored Sia her best U.S. first-week sales total of 81,000 copies, the Australian native released a 2017 Christmas album and the 2021 soundtrack to her musical film, Music. She has stayed busy as an in-demand songwriter, most recently penning two songs on Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation, and even made a surprise appearance at this year’s Coachella to perform with frequent collaborator Labrinth.

In an odd turn of events for an artist who rarely shows her face in public, Sia was dragged into the tabloids in 2021 when it was revealed she was unknowingly dating actor Shia LaBeouf at the same time as fellow musician FKA Twigs. “It turns out he was using the same lines on me and Twigsy, and eventually we found out because we ended up talking to one another,” she told The Sunday Times. “Both of us thought we were singly dating him. But that wasn’t the case. And he was still married.”